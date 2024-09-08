Ruling party leader hails elections in Russia as complying with country’s laws

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The September 6-8 elections in Russia were held in an organized manner and in strict compliance with Russia’s laws, leader of the ruling United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Overall, as many as 3,500 mandates were contested, and in these terms, the voting was quite intensive. As for the regions, 84 regions held elections. The situation is different there, but in general, the voting was held in an organized manned and in compliance with our laws," he said.

The Single Voting Day was held throughout Russia on September 6-8, when almost 4,000 election campaigns held. Direct elections for top executive offices took place in 21 regions, while in four more regions, namely Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (Yugra), and Crimea, they were elected by local parliaments. Local legislative elections took place in 13 Russian regions. Three one-seat constituencies held by-elections to the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament).