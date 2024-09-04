US to continue shipping arms to Ukraine regardless of election outcome — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The United States will continue arms shipments to Ukraine, regardless of the outcome of the presidential election, because Washington profits from this, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at the meeting with TASS journalists.

"I believe, no one has any illusions: there will not be much difference between Trump and Kamala. Still, one of them will do it with a frenzy, while the other will do it more carefully," he said.

According to Medvedev, the US gained "maximum profit" from this standoff.

"They made money on everything, they humiliated Europe, they pulled the industry to their soil, they have not lost anything. This is profitable for them," he concluded.