MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. While Russian troops were liberating Prechistovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Ukrainian servicemen were fleeing like crazy, abandoning their weapons and ammunition, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the operation to liberate the settlement of Prechistovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, units of the 58th mechanized group of Ukrainian forces fled chaotically, abandoning their arms and munitions on the frontline," the ministry said.

It also released a video showing Ukrainian servicemen fleeing en masse towards Zolotaya Niva and Shakhterskoye, leaving their wounded comrades on the battlefield. The footage was taken by a UAV unit of the 40th Independent Marine Brigade of the East group of forces, which liberated Prechistovka.