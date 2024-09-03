FACTBOX: Striking Ukrainian reserves: situation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 400 people and 12 armored vehicles over the past day in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The enemy’s total losses since fighting began in the region are more than 9,300 troops.

Russian aviation has hit Ukrainian reserves in 15 localities in the Sumy Region over the day.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The units of the North battlegroup, backed by army aviation and artillery fire, repelled five attacks by Ukrainian assault groups towards Borki, Maryevka, Kamyshevka and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye.

- The Russian military foiled Ukraine’s attempts to attack Komarovka, Korenevo and Olgovka.

- Russian jets struck Ukrainian reserves in 15 settlements of the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- In the last 24 hours, the enemy lost up to 400 servicemen and 12 armored combat vehicles, as well as three artillery pieces, one MLRS launcher, an anti-aircraft missile, a cannon system combat vehicle, an electronic warfare station and 12 vehicles.

- Since its incursion into the Kursk Region, Ukraine has lost a total of more than 9,300 servicemen, 80 tanks, 38 infantry fighting vehicles, 70 armored personnel carriers, 561 armored combat vehicles, 273 vehicles, 68 artillery pieces, 20 multiple rocket launchers, including six HIMARS and two US-made MLRS, eight anti-aircraft missile launchers, two transport and loading vehicles, 17 electronic warfare stations, seven counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, eight pieces of engineering equipment, including two engineering demolition vehicles and one UR-77 demining unit.

Aid for residents

- The Russian Emergencies Ministry has reunited more than 520 families who were evacuated from the Kursk Region, the agency's press service told TASS.

- The ministry added that more than 10,000 people from the Kursk Region are staying in 200 temporary accommodation centers across 31 Russian regions.

- The agency said that the persons placed in temporary accommodation centers are provided with everything they need.

- Chambers of commerce and industry of Russia and the Kursk Region have allocated more than 21 million rubles ($237,500) to residents of border regions affected by the massive attack, acting governor Alexey Smirnov said on his Telegram channel.

The Kursk NPP

- International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi is concerned about the situation around the Kursk nuclear power plant and "when the cameras are off," knows very well where the main threat to the nuke plant is coming from, Director General of Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

- He added that the Kursk NPP is operating normally.