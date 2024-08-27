Russia's nuclear doctrine is now being specified — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia is currently specifying its nuclear doctrine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"It is very important to understand that we have our own doctrine, including the doctrine regarding the use of nuclear weapons, which, by the way, is now being specified and which is well-known to the US officials," he told a news conference.

Lavrov recalled the position of the American side which thinks that Europe will be the first to suffer, should a new world war break out. In particular, he drew attention to statements by the White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby.

"In general, this is a telling detail, reflecting the mentality of American planners and geo-strategists, who are convinced that they will stay unaffected," Lavrov noted.

"The way they express their thoughts is Freudian in a sense: you know, World War III is bad because we don't want Europe to be harmed. This is the gist of the American mentality, the mentality of the master, who stays on the other side of the ocean, certain about one’s safety and convinced that not only Ukrainians, but also Europeans, as it has turned out, will do all the dirty work," Lavrov concluded.

Earlier, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov admitted that "some kind of specification" of Russia's nuclear doctrine might follow after some time amid a further escalation of the situation on the part of Moscow's opponents.