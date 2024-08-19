Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberates Artyomovo community in DPR over past day

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the settlement of Artyomovo (called Zaliznoye by Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"As a result of active operations, Battlegroup Center units liberated Artyomovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a major community in the Dzerzhinsk agglomeration," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup South liberates Viyemka railway station in DPR over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated the Viyemka railway station in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and liberated the Viyemka railway station in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov Region

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two infantry fighting vehicles in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage in the Volchansk and Liptsy directions on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 43rd mechanized, 92nd assault and 36th marine infantry brigades and the 15th border guard detachment in areas near the settlements of Staritsa, Okhrimovka and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 170 personnel, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and a 122mm BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West improves frontline positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground, repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks and inflicted roughly 535 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 43rd, 63rd, 67th and 69th mechanized and 1st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Glushkovka in the Kharkov Region, Nevskoye and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Grigorovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized and 117th territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 535 personnel, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, seven Kozak armored combat vehicles, five pickup trucks, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed seven ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 570 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 570 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position … and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 72nd mechanized, 27th rocket artillery, 72nd air assault and 116th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, Yelizavetovka, Kucherov Yar and Razliv in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 570 personnel and six motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery warfare, Russian troops destroyed a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 155mm M777 howitzer and a 155mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture, two British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 495 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 495 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized, 95th air assault and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Rozovka, Druzhba, Novgorodskoye and Ptichye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled eight counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 53rd and 150th mechanized, 68th jaeger, 142nd infantry, 14th and 15th National Guard brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 495 personnel, two tanks, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm Giatsint-B field gun and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 90 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 90 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry, 106th and 125th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Ugledar, Prechistovka and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Dolinka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 90 personnel, three motor vehicles, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and three Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 75 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 75 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 128th mountain assault and 39th coastal defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 75 personnel, five motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 147 areas over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 147 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 147 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 49 Ukrainian UAVs, 26 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 49 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 26 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, 26 US-made HIMARS rockets and 49 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 639 Ukrainian warplanes, 282 helicopters, 30,161 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,340 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,412 multiple rocket launchers, 13,415 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,919 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.