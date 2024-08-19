Russian Giatsint-B howitzer wipes out camouflaged Ukrainian weapon in Zaporozhye area

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. A Giatsint-B howitzer crew of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed a Ukrainian artillery gun camouflaged in a forest belt in the Zaporozhye Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"In counterbattery warfare in the Orekhov direction in the Zaporozhye Region, a 152mm Giatsint-B howitzer crew of the 42nd Guards Motor Rifle Division of the Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed a Western-made towed gun of the Ukrainian army camouflaged in a forest belt. The target was uncovered by aerial reconnaissance and was located at a distance of over 20 km from the frontline. The artillery crew promptly directed the gun at the uncovered target and destroyed it by rapid fire," the ministry said in a statement.

The Giatsint-B howitzer crew has a record of several NATO-made M777 howitzers destroyed. The enemy was uncovered and howitzer fire was subsequently adjusted by UAV units, it specified.