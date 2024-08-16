Russia counts on Bolivia’s participation in BRICS summit — embassy

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia hopes that Bolivian President Luis Arce will acccept the invitation to visit the BRICS summit to be held in Russia’s Volga area city of Kazan in October, the Russian embassy in La Paz told the Izvestia daily.

"We have already sent an official invitation to Bolivian President Luis Arce," the embassy said. "We are now expecting for the Bolivian side’s answer and are counting on a positive response."

The embassy also expressed Russia’s support to "Bolivia’s aspirations of joining BRICS."

"Such statements are being made at highest levels. Following talks with his Bolivian counterpart Celinda Sosa in April, Sergey Lavrov declared his support to Bolivia’s aspiration of joining BRICS. However, the approval of all BRICS member states is needed to make membership possible," the embassy added.

The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan on October 23-24.