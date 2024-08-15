OHCHR experts invited to Russian office in Geneva to discuss request to visit country

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia is inviting experts from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to the Russian Permanent Mission in Geneva to provide facts after their request to visit the Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"As it happens, the experts were again not interested in human rights, despite even the obvious terrorist act committed by the Kiev regime against the residents of Kursk. We are dealing with yet another performance when human rights issues are used as a political tool. In this case, it is especially cynical. The experts will be received at our permanent mission in Geneva and provided with facts to eliminate their illiteracy and blunt their cynicism," she told TASS, when asked to comment on the request.

Earlier, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights sent a request to Moscow for access of its staff to the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions to assess the human rights situation amid hostilities against Ukrainian forces in these areas.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack warnings have been issued repeatedly in the region since then, and the government declared a federal-level emergency there. Most residents were temporarily resettled from the border areas and are now out of harm’s way, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said. More than 720 people have been evacuated over the past day alone, according to the ministry.