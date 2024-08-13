Ukrainian strike on bus in LPR wounds 31, kills two

LUGANSK, August 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces hit a bus in the Lugansk People's Republic's (LPR) Lysychansk with a cluster munition, wounding 31 people and killing two civilians, the LPR authorities reported.

"Ukrainian nationalists attacked Lysychansk today, using cluster munitions. A bus carrying people was hit," regional governor Leonid Pasechnik wrote on his Telegram channel. According to LPR Health Minister Natalya Pashchenko, the number of injured stands at 31. The authorities also reported two dead.

Pasechnik noted that all the victims are provided with the necessary medical care. Emergency services are working at the site.