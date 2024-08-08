Russian troops, border guards thwart Ukrainian army’s advance in Kursk Region — top brass

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North and border guard units have thwarted the Ukrainian army’s advance and breakthrough attempts in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of the borderline Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

Russia’s Battlegroup North units jointly with border guards of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) "keep destroying Ukrainian armed formations in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of the Kursk Region directly adjacent to the Russia-Ukraine border," it specified.

"Over the past 24 hours, active operations by state border protection forces operating jointly with border guards, reinforcement units and deployed reserves, air and missile strikes and artillery fire have prevented the enemy’s advance. The troops are striking uncovered clusters of Ukrainian manpower and equipment. They are thwarting attempts by separate enemy units to break through deep into the territory in the Kursk area," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on the borderline Kursk Region on August 6. A missile danger has been repeatedly declared on the territory of the Kursk Region. The Ukrainian army’s gunfire and drone attacks have killed five civilians. According to data of Russia’s Health Ministry, 31 people, including six children, have been injured in the Ukrainian army’s attacks.