Outcome of election campaign in France is of interest to Moscow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The outcome of the election campaign to the French parliament is of interest to Moscow, but it is France’s internal affair, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"France is one of the largest countries in Europe. Of course, the outcome of the election campaign is of interest to us, so we are watching what is happening," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a related question.

"We see that there are dynamics related to the loss of popularity by some political forces and the growth of popularity of other political forces. But this is an internal affair of France," Peskov stated.

On June 9, French President Emmanuel Macron decided to disband the National Assembly following the defeat of his supporters in the European Parliament elections. The opposition right-wing National Rally party received more than 31% of the votes, while the president's party was second with 14.6%. The lower house of parliament was last time dissolved by President Jacques Chirac in 1997. The first round of voting in the early parliamentary elections is due on June 30 and the second round on July 7.