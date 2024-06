MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense facilities have downed nine drones over an industrial area in Lipetsk, with no casualties, the region’s head Igor Artamonov said.

"It’s not been a simple and calm night for all again. The Kiev regime attempted to carry out a massive terrorist attack by drones. Nine drones were downed over an industrial zone in Lipetsk. <…> There are no casualties," he wrote on his Telegram channel.