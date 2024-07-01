Civilian high-tech production share in defense sector is 27% — Russian first deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The share of high-technology products of civilian and dual use manufactured by Russian defense sector companies stands at 27%, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with the Expert magazine.

"I would like to remind the task set by the president has the clear target - to boost the share of high-technology produce of civilian and dual use in the total production output of defense industry companies to 50% by 2030. Even now, despite the unconditional priorities of the special military operation, this indicator is at the level of 27%," Manturov said.

Certain plants have already crossed the level of 50%, particularly Rosatom, the Kazan Helicopter Plant, UEC-Saturn and others, he stressed.

Defense sector companies are proactively using support measures to develop civilian competencies, Manturov said. The Industry Development Fund has already financed more than 150 projects aimed at production diversification.