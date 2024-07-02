Orban to visit Kiev and meet with Zelensky

BUDAPEST, July 2. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit Kiev on Tuesday, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the Financial Times reported with reference to three people familiar with the meeting’s plans.

It was noted that in addition to Zelensky, Orban will talk with other Ukrainian officials. The newspaper noted that this will be Orban's first visit to Kiev since the outbreak of armed conflict in Ukraine. The Financial Times also recalled that Orban is against supplying weapons to the neighboring country supports a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

The newspaper also drew attention to the fact that the trip will take place a day after Hungary assumed the presidency of the EU Council and less than a week after the bilateral meeting between Orban and Zelensky at the EU summit in Brussels.