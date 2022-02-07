Boosting gas supplies to Hungary is under discussion — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The option to increase the supply of Russian gas to Hungary is under discussion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"These issues are under discussion. The President is always in contact with [Gazprom CEO Alexey] Miller on such important issues. These matters are under discussion, once a decision is made, this will become known," Peskov said, responding to the relevant question.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to increase gas supplies to Hungary by 1 billion cubic meters. Speaking at a press conference after the talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Russian leader said that Moscow would agree on additional volumes of gas, and the final decision would be made by economic enterprises around early April.