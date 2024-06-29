Israeli Air Force jets break sound barrier over Beirut, creating sonic boom

BEIRUT, June 30. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force fighter jets have violated Lebanon’s airspace, flying low altitude over its central and southern regions, a TASS reporter said.

Israeli pilots broke the sound barrier in the skies over Beirut, which caused powerful pops that sounded like explosions.

The fighter jets took to the skies over the Beqaa Valley and the eastern mountain ridge in Lebanon. Their mock air raids over Jezzine, Iqlim al Tuffah, Nabatieh, Rachaya Al Foukhar, Saida and Tyre sparked panic among residents.

Eyewitnesses said that four powerful explosions occurred in the Sareen neighborhood on the outskirts of Baalbek (90 km from Beirut), which is home to a major outpost of Hezbollah’s armed Shiite militia. There were no details of the air attack so far.

On June 24, the Israeli Air Force hit Hezbollah’s Massa base in eastern Lebanon with four air-to-surface missiles. The Shiite militia’s air defense systems and command center are stationed in Massa.