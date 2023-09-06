Power of Siberia 2 pipeline route being finalized — Novak

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline route is being finalized, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"The Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline routing is at the closing stage. The gas pipeline is expected to pass near cities of Achinsk, Krasnoyarsk, Kansk, Sayansk, Angarsk and Irkutsk and then over the territory of the Republic of Buryatia (to the south of the Lake Baikal) until reaching the Russian state border in the vicinity of Naushki settlement," Novak said.

A project of building a gas pipeline branch from Naushki to Ulan-Ude and then to Chita with the total length of 700 km is also under review, the deputy prime minister noted.