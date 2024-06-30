Democratic donors hope to exclude Biden from presidential race — NYT

NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. Donors of the Democratic Party are discussing the possibility to exclude President Joe Biden as a presidential candidate against his will, The New York Times (NYT) reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to the sources, after the debate some donors began discussing "arcane rules" under which Biden might be taken out of the presidential race and replaced at or before the Democratic National Convention. The daily said that other donors are hoping that the US president "would have an epiphany and decide to exit on his own." Some of them suggested an idea of reaching Jill Biden, the first lady, who should persuade her husband not to run.

On June 27, the first televised debate was held by the incumbent and former US presidents in Atlanta (Georgia). Biden and Trump were not allowed to use written notes during the debate. According to a CNN flash poll, two thirds of the viewers said that Trump had won it.

The presidential elections in the United States will take place on November 5. Trump has already secured enough delegates’ votes to be nominated as the Republican presidential candidate. Biden, who runs for re-election, has secured enough votes among Democrats.