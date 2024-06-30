Four killed, 20 injured in household gas explosion in Turkey’s Izmir

ANKARA, June 30. /TASS/. Four people died and twenty more were injured in a household gas explosion in the city if Izmir in western Turkey.

"According to the latest reports, the household gas explosion killed four people and left 20 others injured. Ten of them are in serious conditions," a local official told the NTV television channel.

The accident occurred at about 3:00 p.m. local time (noon GMT) on the ground floor of a residential building, which is also housing a restaurant and bakery. The building was seriously damaged. The blast also broke windows in neighboring houses.

The explosion was followed by a fire, which was promptly extinguished.