Trump to eventually see there is no alternative to Putin's proposals on Ukraine — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump, regardless of his status in the future, will eventually understand that there is no alternative to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposals on Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"Time will come and Mr. Trump, regardless of his status in the future, will understand that there are no alternatives to what President Putin is proposing," the deputy minister said in response to a TASS question about Trump's words on the unacceptability of the Russian president's peace proposal.

Commenting on US politicians' perception of Putin's proposal, Ryabkov pointed out that "Trump is not the entire US elite." "I have a vague idea of what today's elite in the United States is," he noted. "I think in the United States we are dealing with the deep state and the politicians who have set the course and are currently setting the course," the senior diplomat emphasized.

Former US President Donald Trump said during a televised debate with his rival in the upcoming election, incumbent President Joe Biden, that he did not consider Russian President Vladimir Putin's conditions for peace in Ukraine acceptable.