Orban sees EU leaders seeking to drag Europe into Ukraine conflict to defeat Russia

BUDAPEST, June 29. /TASS/. The leadership of the European Union is trying to drag the bloc into hostilities in Ukraine in order to defeat Russia even if Europe has neither forces nor means for that, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an article for Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

According to the Hungarian head of state, people in Europe see "war, migration and stagnation of peace, instead of peace, order and development." "To makes matters worse, the bubble of Brussels bureaucrats has led to a number of bad policy decisions in recent years. Europe is increasingly dragged into a war in which the continent has nothing gain and can easily lose everything," he noted.

No price is too high for Brussels when it comes to the war, Orban continued. "The bureaucrats in Brussels want this war, consider it their own and want to defeat Russia. The money of Europeans is being channeled to Ukraine, they [the sanctions] have been a shot in the foot for European companies, they have spurred inflation and cast millions of European citizens into financial difficulties," he wrote.