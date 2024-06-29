Reformist candidate Pezeshkian leads in Iranian presidential election so far

DUBAI, June 29. /TASS/. Reformist candidate Massoud Pezeshkian is leading in the Iranian presidential election after more than 2 million votes were counted, said Mohsen Eslami, spokesperson for the country’s election headquarters.

Eslami said on IRIB television that Pezeshkian mustered 973,052 votes so far, according to preliminary data. Saeed Jalili, who is Ali Khamenei’s representative in the Supreme National Security Council collected 963,615 votes, while the parliament’s speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, got 341,000 votes, even though he was considered a favorite of the election race.