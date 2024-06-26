{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Indian PM to visit Moscow and EU-Ukraine accession talks officially begin

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 26th
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi AP Photo
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
© AP Photo

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Reason behind Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Moscow; EU begins official talks with Ukraine to join organization; and Armenia has no plans to join NATO. These stories topped Wednesday's newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Vedomosti: Indian Prime Minister Modi expected to visit Russia for first time in five years

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Moscow in the near future, possibly on July 8, the Indian edition of The Tribune reported. This will be Modi's first visit to Russia since 2019. According to The Tribune, the trip is significant because it will be a standalone visit, not timed to coincide with the BRICS summit in Kazan in October. Modi is expected to discuss Moscow's position on Ukraine, as well as trade issues, Vedomosti writes.

Read also

According to a TASS source close to the new Indian parliament, the prime minister's visit will take place "in early July" and last for two days. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov also told the press that "we are indeed preparing for the visit of the Indian Prime Minister."

This is Modi's second foreign visit after the elections, Head of the Center for the Indian Ocean Region at IMEMO RAS Alexey Kupriyanov told Vedomosti. He believes the issue of Ukraine will indeed be touched upon at the negotiations between Putin and Modi. "The Indian Foreign Ministry already familiarized itself with the position of Ukraine and its partners during the summit in Switzerland, now it's Russia's turn," Kupriyanov said.

The sides will shine a light on the armed conflict in Ukraine as India is adversely affected by it. New Delhi wants the situation to be resolved as soon as possible, but in the form of a compromise, Distinguished Fellow at Observer Research Foundation New Delhi Nandan Unnikrishnan believes. He told Vedomosti, however, that the Ukrainian conflict will not be the main topic of discussion between Putin and Modi. Russia and India, which claim to be the leaders of the global South, are interested in issues of global political development - reforming global political and economic structures with increased representation for non-Western countries, the need for which has been repeatedly mentioned by both New Delhi and Moscow.

Over the past two years, Russian-Indian relations have remained quite friendly and functional, Kupriyanov added. "The priority tasks, in addition to the creation of a sustainable payment mechanism in bilateral trade, include diversification and measures to find a balance in export-import operations, the creation of new production chains that will involve Russian and Indian companies," the expert noted. Meanwhile, Kupriyanov does not see any threat to Russian-Indian trade from the EU’s 14th sanctions package against Russia's financial messaging system.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Kiev’s accession to EU could take years

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that on June 25, the European Union officially began negotiations on bringing Ukraine and Moldova into the organization. Head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba said that after their conclusion Ukraine will only have three more steps to become a full member of the EU, implying that Kiev had already met all the organization’s preconditions for joining. However, due to the obvious non-compliance of the Ukrainian state with EU requirements, this process could drag on for many years, experts told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

Ursula von der Leyen called the start of formal negotiations good news for the people of Ukraine and Moldova, as well as for the entire European Union, noting that the road ahead will be difficult, but full of opportunities.

In all key democratic parameters adopted by the EU - from ensuring the rights of national minorities to respecting freedom of speech and religion - today’s Ukraine falters, Professor of the Department of European Studies of the Faculty of International Relations of St. Petersburg State University Stanislav Tkachenko told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. According to him, the current situation is also aggravated by the prohibitive corruption inherent in the Ukrainian state as well as the economic catastrophe it is facing. In such conditions, the news about the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU cannot be taken seriously.

However, according to the expert, the reports about the start of talks in Brussels could have been initiated in order to nudge the Kiev leadership towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Russia. "It is clear that there are ‘hawks’ in the European Union, but in general it seems that the countries there have already had enough of the consequences of the military confrontation with Moscow. Therefore, they could be giving Kiev an out, a chance to say that it won, if not on the battlefield, then on the diplomatic front. This would help make it easier for Kiev to start negotiations with Russia," Tkachenko believes.

 

Armenia rules out NATO bid, maintains CSTO membership

Armenia has no plans to join NATO, the country's parliament told Izvestia. The ruling Civil Contract party stressed that leaving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is also not being discussed, despite Yerevan's difficult relations with the organization in recent years and statements by the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, Armenia’s cooperation with NATO does not mean its relations with Russia and the CSTO have to go downhill.

Read also
No one waits for Armenia, Ukraine to join European Union — Medvedev

"It is not on the agenda at all and never was," member of the Civil Contract faction Alexey Sandykov told Izvestia about Armenia joining NATO. According to him, since the 1990s a certain form of cooperation has been laid down in relations between the country and NATO; it is "as old as time" and has not changed.

Gegham Manukyan, Deputy from the opposition faction Armenia, told Izvestia that the country has been cooperating with NATO in various fields for many years, but this does not prevent it from having friendly and cordial relations with Russia or remaining a member of the CSTO. According to him, the parliament is not currently discussing the country's withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which, in addition to Russia and Armenia, includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

"Armenia was one of the founders of the CSTO and an active participant in the organization. After 2018, the new leadership of Armenia and its actions have made things difficult. Yes, there are problems with the CSTO, with the position of individual CSTO members. But this would not have prevented the discussion of any and all issues had they been ‘put on the table’, which unfortunately did not happen," he added.

Turkish political scientist Iqbal Durre told Izvestia that if the Armenian leadership wants to join NATO, it will have to admit that it has no historical conflicts, especially with one of the alliance's members - Turkey. In other words, if Yerevan wants to strengthen cooperation with NATO, it will have to make some concessions.

 

Vedomosti: Moscow, Minsk working out details of new Eurasian security structure

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid an official visit to Belarus on June 24-25, where he held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleynik, as well as President Alexander Lukashenko and the speakers of both houses of parliament. According to Vedomosti, the parties focused on aligning the foreign policies of the two countries as well as exploring several Eurasian initiatives.

Read also
Security should be built on Eurasian models — Lavrov

Lavrov's visit had three closely related thematic blocks - direct bilateral cooperation, including within the Union State (a document on the foreign policy dimension of integration was signed), the situation around Ukraine, and the framework of a new security architecture in Eurasia, the newspaper writes.

Vladimir Bruter, expert at the International Institute for Humanitarian-Political Studies, told Vedomosti that security in Eurasia is a focal point in Russia’s foreign policy concept, which is why it was the main focus of the negotiations in Minsk. The expert recalled that this agenda was also promoted by President Putin during his tour of Southeast Asian countries. From the point of view of Russian interests, security in the region cannot be fragmented, the expert noted.

Another pressing problem in Russian-Belarusian relations is the circumvention of Western sanctions, Bruter added. "This is not surprising - all states are primarily concerned with the problem of their own survival and, if possible, getting something for themselves," he said.

According to Bruter, the success of Russia-Belarus integration can be assessed only after the end of the special operation in Ukraine. "Our country is facing a complex and divisive challenge. All the forces of the state are aimed at overcoming it. We can talk about everything else only after it is finished," the expert concluded.

 

Izvestia: BRICS working on platform for payments in digital national currencies

Russia is working on launching the BRICS Bridge platform for payments in national currencies, including digital, together with central banks of the BRICS countries, Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov told Izvestia. The initiative may include the digital ruble, yuan or rial. The new system is expected to facilitate direct transactions between countries and will reduce the impact of Western sanctions on international payments, which has become especially relevant against the backdrop of new restrictions against the Russian analog of SWIFT.

Tools for independent settlements between BRICS countries are more important than ever amid Western sanctions, member of the General Council of Business Russia Alexey Dolmatov told the newspaper. A single platform based on digital and financial assets will make payments impersonal and, as a result, independent, he explained. According to him, this will help reduce the influence of third countries on international payments.

Russia and its partners are also discussing other options for settlement. For example, a single BRICS digital currency, which could link its exchange rate to a basket of currencies of the member states of the association.

The use of national digital currencies through the new platform will allow direct settlements between partners from different countries, Head of Project and Structured Finance Ratings at ACRA Rating Agency Timur Iskandarov told Izvestia. According to him, the initiative would also help to significantly increase the speed of transactions and reduce the number of intermediaries. In general, the initiators of the project position it as a competitor to SWIFT, the expert said.

The expert believes that test transactions using digital national currencies could be conducted as early as 2025. In his opinion, Russia, China, and India could be the first to launch them.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: EU hits Russia with new sanctions and IDF all systems go for Lebanon op
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 25th
Read more
US defense secretary speaks over phone with Russian defense minister — Pentagon
Secretary Austin also spoke by phone today with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov
Read more
Politician blames former British PM for Ukrainian battle casualties
The Reform UK leader Nigel Farage did not rule out that Ukraine would have to give up some of its territories in order to put an end to fighting
Read more
Press review: Russia sees US behind Sevastopol attack and Serbian arms flowing to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, 24th
Read more
Russia to replace destroyed ZNPP radiation control post
The Ukrainian military delivered a strike at the post in Velikaya Znamenka
Read more
Ukrainian presidential office refutes plan of Trump’s advisers on settlement — news agency
Mikhail Podolyak reiterated that Kiev only promotes President Vladimir Zelensky's so-called peace formula
Read more
One in five Gazans facing extreme lack of food, WHO chief says
"Only an end to the hostilities and immediate, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access can reduce the risk of a famine occurring in the Gaza Strip," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said
Read more
Human potential in Ukraine not exhausted yet — Russian presidential aide
It is reported that the West is going to fight together with Ukraine until the last Ukrainian
Read more
Russian Security Council dismisses ICC’s decision about Shoigu as 'hot air'
The agency said that "the ICC does not have jurisdiction in Russia, and it was taken as part of the West's hybrid war against our country"
Read more
Rounds of applause break out as Wikileaks founder walks out of courtroom
Julian Assange declined to make comments to reporters
Read more
Reports about armed man in central Makhachkala prove to be false — interior ministry
"Police checked operational information," the Dagestani interior ministry said
Read more
'Little left of Ukraine to salvage' if peace talks don’t start soon — retired colonel
"That latter objective, heinous as it is, has failed abjectly to be achieved," Lawrence Wilkerson pointed out
Read more
US sanctions unable to prevent Russia, China from delivering development goals — Lavrov
"I am confident India is also able to do everything it requires for development, if you also fall suddenly from grace. And this is possible," the foreign minister said
Read more
Documents show Kiev took interest in weapons of mass destruction — Russian ministry
The research was conducted under an agreement that was signed in 2005 between the US Department of Defense and the Ukrainian Health Ministry for cooperation in preventing the spread of technologies, pathogens, and information that could be used to develop biological weapons
Read more
Restrictions on gas exports and media access: EU’s 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions
The package includes restrictions on access to Russian media, new technological and export restrictions, a blacklist of 116 people
Read more
Russian diplomat lambasts Kiev’s statement about Crimea as Nazism 2.0
"All they have done is dress this Nazism up with US-supplied weapons," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat calls for preventing 'nuclear chaos'
"The multipolar nuclear world and the role of multilateral treaties in the realm of arms control and non-proliferation is a very interesting issue that deserves in-depth discussion," Sergey Ryabkov added
Read more
Talks on Ukraine need to start with clean slate — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat said Moscow's position on the issue was laid out by Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 14 as he met with the Foreign Ministry leadership
Read more
Wikileaks founder departs island of Saipan for Canberra
The jet is expected to land at 7:30 p.m.
Read more
Plane carrying Wikileaks founder lands in Saipan
The court hearing is set to take place on Saipan at 9:00 a.m. local time on June 26
Read more
Russia knows well who is behind attack on Crimea, who aims missiles — Kremlin
"It is not the Ukrainians who provide for these launches," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Militants involved in attacks on religious sites in Dagestan identified
According to the statement, the criminal case on Dagestan attacks is being investigated under three articles of the Russian Criminal Code
Read more
Dollar losing global reputation — Lavrov
"By the way, this was highlighted by Donald Trump in one of his recent speeches, where he accused Biden administration of ruining the belief in what was the basis for the American domination globally," the top Russian diplomat stressed
Read more
Russian army starts active use of motorcycles to seize Ukrainian positions
These bikes helped five Russian servicemen take control of a Ukrainian strongpoint
Read more
Security should be built on Eurasian models — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat does not expect this realization to come any time soon, as NATO, along with the Americans, are "fiercely trying to justify their penetration into the Asia-Pacific region"
Read more
West's underestimation of Russia’s ability to use nuclear weapons could be fatal — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov is certain that Russia has the resource to convey signals to the West in the sphere of nuclear deterrence even despite its opponents' reluctance to conduct a sober dialogue
Read more
France not to send troops to fight in Ukraine in near future — Macron
The French president said that he understands concerns of those who "are afraid that the conflict might spread into France"
Read more
Judge accepts Wikileaks founder’s guilty plea in deal for freedom — newspaper
According to the Washington Post, plea deal will allow him to return to Australia, his home country
Read more
ICC’s claim of intent to cooperate with Russia absurd, Kremlin spokesman tells TASS
Read more
US intention to inflict 'strategic defeat' on Russia 'doomed to failure' — Lavrov
"There is an impression that the US ruling elites have not learned any lessons from their recent numerous foreign policy and military failures," the foreign minister noted
Read more
MAKS airshow rescheduled for 2025 — organizers
Earlier in the day, the Russian government released a resolution canceling the airshow in 2024
Read more
Gasum to stop buying Russian LNG from July 26
"Gasum complies with all sanctions imposed by the EU and will not purchase or import Russian LNG as of 26 July," the company informed
Read more
Macron says ready for dialogue with Putin
The French leader pointed out that he "believes in the power of dialogue"
Read more
Lavrov says West will allow killing Russians in Ukraine if conflict becomes frozen
According to the top Russian diplomat, American experts proposed to end hostilities and suggested "looking at the Korean scenario"
Read more
Judge sentences Wikileaks founder Julian Asssange to time served — agency
According to Reuters, Assange will be able to walk free from the courtroom on Wednesday after the judge approved a plea deal with prosecutors
Read more
NATO countries approve Rutte's candidacy for five-year term as Secretary General
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will replace Norway’s Jens Stoltenberg in October 2024
Read more
Future NATO chief Rutte to hardly change alliance’s hostile line towards Russia — Kremlin
Ambassadors of 32 NATO countries have approved the candidacy of Mark Rutte, who lost the Dutch election for the post of prime minister, to serve as the alliance's chief for the next five years, the press service reported earlier
Read more
Russian-North Korean treaty has defensive nature — senior Russian diplomat
"When we sign a new framework treaty with North Korea, I am sure, the collective West doesn’t even know its essence," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Russia to block access to 81 EU media outlets — MFA
The ministry noted that the Russian side has repeatedly and at various levels warned that "politically motivated harassment of domestic journalists and unfounded bans on Russian media in the EU will not go unanswered"
Read more
Assange plea deal hearing gets underway — agency
The Associated Press points out that dozens of media workers from all over the world have gathered near the court building to cover the hearing
Read more
Available nuclear deterrents to ensure Russia's security for decades to come — MFA
"This does not mean that we should ignore what is happening around us," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat sees risks of direct armed clash between nuclear powers as high
Sergey Ryabkov also said Western opponents deliberately make unacceptable conditions for security talks with Moscow
Read more
French politician calls to end 'anti-Russian hysteria' after Russia bans EU media
Florian Philippot pointed out that Russia was retaliating 27 months after the EU had banned several Russian media in March 2022, which is "very nice"
Read more
Kremlin says no conditions needed to revive Russia-France dialogue
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president has repeatedly said that he is open to talks, especially toward making common cause
Read more
Russia backs Syria’s demand for withdrawal of illegal troops, envoy says
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Russia believes that "it’s only possible to achieve sustainable unity in the Syrian Arab Republic by putting an end to foreign military presence."
Read more
Wikileaks founder pleads guilty in deal with US that secures his freedom — agency
Julian Assange pleaded guilty to a single felony charge for publishing US military secrets in federal court in Saipan
Read more
Moscow - St. Petersburg high speed rail to cost $20.6 bln — Finance Ministry
The railroad with the length of 679 km will cover six regions: Moscow and St. Petersburg, Leningrad, Novgorod, Tver, and Moscow Regions
Read more
Wikileaks confirms founder’s arrival on US territory at Saipan Island
"Julian Assange has arrived on US territory at Saipan Island to formalize the plea deal that should never have had to happen," Wikileaks said
Read more
Top UK diplomat signals NATO’s rejection of Ukraine in prank call — spokeswoman
"Both Cameron and this tubby man from the UK Defense Ministry (former UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace - TASS) likely wanted to get some publicity through Vovan and Lexus, and, perhaps, float the idea that Ukraine will never be a part of NATO," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel
Read more
Police withdraws cordon at Universitetskaya Square in downtown Makhachkala
The Ministry of the Interior press office also said that the report about an armed man in downtown Makhachkala, received by the police, has not been confirmed
Read more
Confiscation of Helsinki Hall from Russian owners ahead 'with 99% certainty' — newspaper
The sellers of the arena through the company Arena Events are Russian owners Gennady Timchenko and the Rotenberg family, the media clarifies
Read more
Kenyan President orders to send military to suppress riots
The troops will be sent to protect your property and your peace, so that the people of Kenya could go to bed without worries for their property," he said
Read more
US 'confrontational hysteria' led to Sevastopol terrorist attack — media
According to the agency, a continuous chain of defeats in the military confrontation with Russia has caused "Ukrainian puppets to resort to reckless terrorism"
Read more
US coalition's drone flies too close to Russian plane in Syria &mdash — top brass
According to Yury Popov, a pair of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of F-16 and a pair of Rafale fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, six times during the day
Read more
Russian production of semiconductors to grow in coming years — expert
"Background the growth of the Russian market is estimated at around 15% in coming several years, though the growth of Russia’s production in particular is expected to reach at least 20%," CEO of Mikron Gulnara Khasyanova said
Read more
Lavrov keeps hope alive that trust can be rebuilt with West
According to the top Russian diplomat, the West is an untrustworthy partner, as history has shown
Read more
Gazprom opens its representative office in Uzbekistan — Russian trade mission
In May, the Uzbek energy ministry and Russia’s Gazprom Neft passed a roadmap on expansion of cooperation, the trade mission noted
Read more
Russia sees no conditions for normalizing dialogue with West — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that restoring ties "depends on the stance of our counterparts"
Read more
International legal forum opens in St. Petersburg
Justice ministers from 30 countries are expected at the forum themed "Law as the Basis of Global Balance" this year, with the total number of forum participants potentially rising to 4,500-5,000 people
Read more
Methane ignition occurs at Uralkali mine in Solikamsk
The company’s production facilities are functioning normally
Read more
Ukrainian authorities begin forced evacuation from Toretsk in DPR
On June 22-24, about 500 out of 6,000 residents remaining in Toretsk left the town, Vadim Filashkin said
Read more
Lavrov says attacks in Crimea, Dagestan were possibly synchronized — BelTA
On June 23, a group of terrorists attacked two Orthodox churches and two synagogues in Derbent and Makhachkala
Read more
Press review: EU hits Russia with new sanctions and IDF all systems go for Lebanon op
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 25th
Read more
ICC issues arrest warrants for Russia’s Shoigu, Gerasimov
According to the International Criminal Court, Sergey Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov are "allegedly responsible" for directing attacks at objects in Ukraine
Read more
Washington’s role in Sevastopol terror attack indisputable — MFA
"Four people died, among them a two-year-old playing on the city beach and a nine-year-old girl," while as many as 151 people sought medical help, 82 of them were hospitalized, according to the statement
Read more
Russian jet stops US drone from crossing border over Black Sea – Defense Ministry
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk was approaching the Russian border
Read more
BRICS to suspend admitting new members for a while — Lavrov
"By the overwhelming majority, the ten nations decided to ‘take a pause’ with new members to ‘take in’ the new members who have doubled the association," he said at a meeting with speaker of Belarus
Read more
Softening of sanctions on Russian diamonds inevitable — deputy finance minister
Alexey Moiseev pointed to "the manifestation of a kind of a neocolonial policy of these countries, which infringes upon not merely Russia but also all the Western market players"
Read more
Missile strike on Sevastopol 'act of war' by Washington — Ritter
"Had the Russians done something similar to us, we would be at war with Russia already," the former US intelligence officer and UN inspector said
Read more
Former US intel officer says Russia-DPRK partnership treaty surprised US
Scott Ritter said the US lost a chance to prevent Russia and North Korea from getting closer
Read more
Press review: Indian PM to visit Moscow and EU-Ukraine accession talks officially begin
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 26th
Read more
All those suspected of committing murder on border with Russia detained in Abkhazia
Abkhazian Interior Minister Robert Kiut said earlier that three of the seven suspects had been put on a wanted list
Read more
Putin praises T-90 tank as the best in world
The president noted that any hardware got outdated with time
Read more
ICQ messenger stops working
"You can chat with friends in VK Messenger, and with colleagues in VK WorkSpace," the website indicates
Read more
Russia not dodging dialogue with West but wants it to be equal — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that around 30 countries want to join cooperation with BRICS
Read more
Republic of Congo president arrives in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the Republic of the Congo on June 3-4 and held talks with the country’s president
Read more
Putin not planning to speak to Vucic for now, Kremlin aide says
The Primakov Readings international forum is being held in Moscow on June 25-26
Read more
Belarus scrambles Su-30SM fighter jet in snap combat readiness check
A surprise combat readiness inspection of Belarusian troops to fulfil assigned missions began on June 21
Read more
North Korean missile most likely exploded in air — news agency
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier that the launch of a ballistic missile from Pyongyang into the Sea of Japan most likely failed
Read more
Eurasian countries join efforts to counter US hegemony — Lavrov
"But it is a fact that the course towards control from the ocean of everything that occurs everywhere is now countered by the course towards uniting the efforts of Eurasian countries," the top Russian diplomat stressed
Read more
Pentagon rapidly expanding its military-biological presence in Africa — top brass
Igor Kirillov drew attention to the fact that Metabiota’s activity in Africa was wound up after "too many questions about its methods arose from national governments"
Read more
Russia seeks to stem Western security threats, Lavrov says
Russia’s top diplomat fully believes that the country’s neighbors in western Eurasia "could become a lynchpin of the evolving multipolar world order as soon as they come to their senses and realize that the policy course being dictated by Washington is a dead end and runs counter to their own interests"
Read more
Trump team's plan on Ukraine should factor in situation on battlefield — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin "has repeatedly said that Russia has been and remains open to negotiations, taking into account the real state of affairs on the ground"
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Ex-US official involved in WMD activities in Ukraine — Russian military
Igor Kirillov also mentioned Sergey Komisarenko, who interacted with the Pentagon on behalf of the National Academy of Sciences and supervised dual-use research, conducted on the basis of subordinate organizations
Read more
Zelensky orders to form drone formation as separate arm of forces
"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine shall submit in a specified time for the consideration of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a corresponding proposal to create in the armed forces of Ukraine the Unmanned systems forces as a separate arm of forces," the council said
Read more
Russian troops wipe out two Ukrainian military equipment depots over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground and inflicted about 445 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian, US defense chiefs exchange views on situation around Ukraine in first phone call
Andrey Belousov highlighted the danger of further escalation due to continued US weapons supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
US reaction to Putin's initiative means it doesn't need peace in Ukraine — ambassador
Anatoly Antonov stressed that the initiative outlined by the Russian president "will require colossal efforts and political determination"
Read more
Russian troops should scale up FAB-3000 bomb strikes at key Ukrainian army sites — expert
"Considering a substantial strike effect of this munition, its use can be recognized as successful," Igor Korotchenko underlined
Read more
British agency reports another incident off coast of Yemen
Accordint to UKMTO, the master of a merchant vessel reported a missile impacted the water in close proximity to the vessel, the crew are reported safe
Read more
India’s Modi to visit Moscow on July 8 — newspaper
It is reported that India’s strategic interests will dominate Modi’s visit as the two countries seek new partnerships amid a fast-changing world
Read more
Zaporozhye nuke plant’s radiation control station destroyed after Ukrainian attack
Background radiation in Energodar where the nuclear facility is located is normal, Russia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency told reporters
Read more
Russia to handle sanctions, deal with attempts to harm it — Medvedev
According to the politician, with the exception of sanctions against the Artek international children’s center, "it is boring even to list" the new sanctions
Read more
Russian troops wipe out large Western-supplied armament depot in Ukraine operation
The Ukrainian army lost more than 610 troops, a tank and seven ammunition depots in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
West crosses its own red line — Chinese expert on strikes on Russia
Zheng Runyu called these attacks unacceptable and drew attention to the fact that such actions "have no strategic or practical military significance"
Read more
Serbia selling weapons to legitimate users, not going to apologize — President Vucic
According to the Serbian leader, the hype around this topic in the Western and regional mass media is geared to complicate Serbia’s relations with Russia
Read more
US walks fine line on sanctions to keep global oil prices in check — WSJ
The West imposed sanctions on Russian oil on December 5, 2022
Read more
North Korean trash-carrying balloons arrive in Seoul
According to South Korea, DPRK launched about 350 balloons last night
Read more
US doesn’t want civilian deaths in Ukrainian crisis — Pentagon
Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder commented on the Russian side's statements on the terrorist attack in Sevastopol
Read more