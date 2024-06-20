Russia takes note of drastic changes in security area — Putin

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Russia is taking note of drastic changes in the area of security, such as the development of smaller nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters as he commented on the possibility of making changes to the country’s nuclear doctrine.

He said the issue is currently on the agenda of the Russian government.

“That is because there are — at least we know the potential enemy is working on this — new elements related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. For example, explosive nuclear devices of ultra-low-yield are being developed,” the president said.

He said some Western experts don’t see a problem in using such weapons.

“While it may not be a problem, we still must take note of it,” Putin said. “And we are taking note of it, and hence my statement that we are thinking about possible changes in our strategy.”

Putin also added that unfriendly countries are working to create new elements of weapons to lower the threshold for activating their nuclear weapons, so Russia is now considering amendments to its nuclear doctrine.

"I think I have said that we are still thinking about what can be changed in this doctrine and how," the Russian leader said. "This is because new elements are arising - at least we know that the potential adversary is working on it - related to lowering the threshold for using nuclear weapons. In particular, ultra-low-power nuclear explosive devices are being developed."

The Russian president continued that, at the same time, expert circles in the West are entertaining the idea that such weapons could be used, and there is nothing particularly terrible about it.

"And we know that It may not be terrible, but we must be aware of this. And we are," Putin said. "This is what my statement that we are thinking about possible changes in our strategies is related to."

Russia’s nuclear doctrine, formally known as Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence, authorizes the use of nuclear weapons strictly under one of the following scenarios: arrival of reliable data on a launch of ballistic missiles attacking the territory of the Russian Federation and/or its allies; use of nuclear weapons or other types of weapons of mass destruction by an adversary against the Russian Federation and/or its allies; attack by adversary against critical governmental or military sites of the Russian Federation, disruption of which would undermine nuclear forces response actions; or aggression against the Russian Federation with the use of conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is in jeopardy.

Earlier, Putin described the nuclear doctrine as a ‘living tool’ that can be amended if necessary. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said possible amendments are already in the works, given the collective West’s attitude.