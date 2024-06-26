West to whitewash Kiev amid attack on Sevastopol until last moment — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. NATO member states will try to whitewash Ukraine after its attack on Sevastopol until the very last moment, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"Representatives of NATO member states will try to whitewash the criminal Kiev regime until the very last moment, to turn a blind eye to its atrocities against Russian people," she said. "Why? Because the Kiev regime does their bidding, it implements the set goal, and receives colossal money for doing so."

According to the diplomat, all this only reinforces the feeling of impunity in the Ukrainian Presidential Office.

On June 23, Ukraine attacked the Sevastopol civilian infrastructure with ATACMS tactical missiles with cluster munitions. Four missiles were downed, while the fifth was detonated over the city. According to Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, four people, including two children, were killed in the attack. Over 150 people were injured. The Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case over charges of terror attack.