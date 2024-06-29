Musk laughs as Democrats comment on Biden’s performance in presidential debate

NEW YORK, June 29. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk ridiculed the performance of US President Joe Biden in Thursday night’s televised debate with his predecessor, Donald Trump.

"Lol," Musk wrote on his recently acquired platform, X, as he commented on the Democrats pronouncing Biden the winner in the debate in a post.

Earlier, the businessman described the presidential debate as a setup for Biden’s switch.

Atlanta hosted the first-ever televised election debate between a sitting president and a former president in US history. Biden and Trump were not allowed to have talking points on them.

CNN said some Democrats "hit the panic button" following Biden’s very bad performance in the debate. NBC TV channel quoted a party strategist as saying that "Democrats just committed collective suicide." Newsweek magazine said that Trump crushed Biden. US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged that Biden had a "slow start." New York Times opinion columnist Nicholas Kristoff said that Biden should pull out of the presidential race.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Former US leader Donald Trump has already garnered the necessary number of primary votes to clinch the Republican nomination. Incumbent US President Joe Biden, running for re-election, won Democratic primaries in New Jersey and Washington, DC, in some of the last contests earlier this month.