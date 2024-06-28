Putin highly appreciates projects for production of PD-14 and PD-35 aircraft turbo engines

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 28. /TASS/. Russia is one of the few countries that has the capabilities to create its own high-thrust aircraft turbo engines, President Vladimir Putin stated during a video conference meeting with graduates of the RANEPA Higher School of Public Administration, highly appreciating the PD-14 and PD-35 projects.

When addressing head of the city of Perm, Eduard Sosnin, the President said: "You have mentioned the PD-35. This is still on the cards, but I also have no doubt that these plans will be implemented, and then we will have our own engine for wide-body long-haul aircraft."

"The high-thrust engine - PD-35 - is not just an engine with a little stronger thrust. It is a qualitatively new product in many respects," the head of state noted.

"The PD-14 has already been made - this is already a huge achievement. For decades we have not had anything like this, since Soviet times. The PD-14 is a wonderful engine, modern, made in a modern way, with excellent data," Putin said.

"Few countries, only two or three, have such competencies. That’s it, no one else makes such engines, but Russia does," Putin concluded and asked Sosnin to do everything necessary to support such production.