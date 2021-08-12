FSB detains CEO of hypersonic systems research company in high treason case

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s federal security service FSB has detained the CEO, who is also chief designer of the open joint stock company Scientific-Research Enterprise of Hypersonic Systems in a high treason case. A source in the law enforcement told TASS the FSB will ask the court to put the individual under arrest for two months.

"In the process of detective and search measures, FSB operatives in Moscow detained the company’s general director, Alexander Kuranov. Investigators plan to ask the court to put him under arrest for two months," the source said.

The press-service of Moscow’s Lefortovo court has confirmed to TASS that the investigators’ request has been received but refrained from elaborating on the details of the criminal case.

According to open sources, Alexander Kuranov, is a doctor of technical sciences, professor of the control systems and technologies department at the St. Petersburg Polytechnical University and CEO and chief designer of the open joint stock company Scientific-Research Enterprise of Hypersonic Systems of the holding company Leninets.

TASS has not obtained official comments from the investigative authorities yet.