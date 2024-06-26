Putin hopes construction of warships will be cheaper

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The cost of construction of naval ships will be considerably lower in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"When developing the new ship designs, we must carry out development and design work on equipment, devices, hardware components and weapon systems in advance. What is more, within the framework of inter-agency integrated target programs. This will drastically reduce the timeframe of designing and building main ships. I think this <...> will also result in a much lower cost," he said at a meeting on shipbuilding.