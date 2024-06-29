Dogs gifted to Putin by North Korean leader adapting to life in Moscow — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The two rare Pungsan breed hunting dogs that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin are adapting to life in Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The dogs are in Moscow, adapting," he said, when asked if the dogs had arrived in Moscow and undergone the necessary procedures.

Putin made a state visit to North Korea on June 18-19; the two leaders exchanged gifts while he was there. Peskov said earlier that the two dogs would be given names after they arrived in Moscow and underwent quarantine procedures.