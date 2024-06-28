Georgian PM says Tbilisi will under no circumstances become second Ukraine

TBILISI, June 28. /TASS/. The Georgian government has prevented external attempts to turn it into a second Ukraine and will do its utmost to keep this from happening in the future, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told the parliament.

"As far as the Ukrainization is concerned, the attempt to turn Georgia into a second Ukraine, including the ‘Maidan’ and then ‘the second front’, we have talked about this many times. Sadly, certain political forces were overtly involved in such propaganda and openly demanded that ‘the second front’ be opened in Georgia. Of course, this has increased pressure on our country, but over these years, we have been able to successfully avoid such a scenario and, of course, we are sure that we will be able to cope with this in the future as well," Kobakhidze said.

The prime minister emphasized that Georgia has dealt with similar threats in the past and the government will not let anyone bring the country "to such a dire condition" as Ukraine has been put in.

The Georgian authorities have made numerous statements about determined external attempts to drag the country into a "second front" of confrontation with Russia, especially right after the outbreak of the armed conflict in Ukraine. Moreover, the leaders of the ruling party ‘Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia’ emphasize that any involvement in the conflict will end disastrously for Georgia, while the government’s mission is to preserve peace in the country.