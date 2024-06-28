Russia remains fundamental pillar of UN work — secretary-general

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia, as a major power, remains an important pillar of the United Nations’ work, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"The Soviet Union and Russia were absolutely essential for the United Nations to be formed. And they are a fundamental pillar of the work of the UN. Of course, it’s a big country; it’s a big power," the UN secretary-general said.

He also said problems that problems in the UN "normally come from big powers."

"Which means that it is very important to keep a very open frank dialogue, and to have a relationship that is always aiming at solving our problems instead of aggravating them," the UN chief said.