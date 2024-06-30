Biden’s participation in election race depends on his wife’s decision — NBC

NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s future participation in the election race depends on his wife Jill Biden, NBC TV channel reported citing sources.

Biden is expected to discuss the future of his re-election campaign with family at Camp David on Sunday.

"The only person who has ultimate influence with him is the first lady. If she decides there should be a change of course, there will be a change of course," one of sources said. Another source confirmed that "the decision-makers are two people — it’s the president and his wife."

Earlier, the Axios portal said that Biden would drop out of the presidential race if his family and friends decided so, adding that that among such people are Jill Biden, his younger sister Valerie Biden, friend and adviser Ted Kaufman, as well as a small group of White House aides.

Earlier this week the first televised debate was held by the incumbent and former US presidents — Joe Biden and Donald Trump — in Atlanta (Georgia). According to a CNN flash poll, two thirds of the viewers said that Trump had won it. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Biden’s unsuccessful, as they think, debate performance spurred panic among Democrats in Congress. Some of them are hoping to find a new Democratic presidential candidate.