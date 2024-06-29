India to build first phase of its own space station by 2028

NEW DELHI, June 29. /TASS/. The first stage of India’s own space station will be built by 2028, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman Sreedhara Panicker Somanath told NDTV.

"We are currently designing it [the space station]. The space station's first phase has to be built by 2028. We have completed or rather engineered the detailed design, which is capable of being launched by the LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3). So, in 2028, we will start launching the first module," he said.

"It will only be robotics to start with because the process has to succeed and we have to build the capability for human spaceflight," which will only happen in 2035, Somanath specified.

In October 2023, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on ISRO to build the South Asian nation’s first space station by 2035 and send astronauts to the Moon by 2040.