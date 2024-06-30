Two children wounded in Yasinovataya in DPR in Kiev’s attack using HIMARS rocket

DONETSK, June 30. /TASS/. Two children have been wounded in an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) using a HIMARS rocket, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

"Children have suffered moderately severe wounds in Yasinovataya as a result of shelling using a HIMARS rocket, including a boy born in 2020 and a teenage girl born in 2009," Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The wounded received necessary medical help, he added.

In the morning the Ukrainian troops shelled the republic’s territory seven times, Pushilin noted, adding that 13 shells were fired by the Ukrainian army at the region’s settlements, including those from a HIMARS rocket and 155mm caliber artillery.