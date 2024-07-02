China’s electric cars production capacity far from limit — Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The current electric vehicles manufacturing capacity of China is extremely insufficient due to the shortage of green power capacities globally, China’s Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS in an interview.

"Considering the immense shortage of green energy production capacities globally, the existing capacity of China in this sector is not excessive, as some people say, but is extremely insufficient," the Ambassador said. "The so-called excessive production capacities of China portrayed by certain US representatives is nothing but an attempt under the guise of these labels to pursue the protectionist policy and continue holding high-income positions in the added value creation chain, while holding China as a representative of numerous developing nations in the segment with the low added value," the diplomat noted.

This is essentially the blatant "economic terror and despotism," Zhang said. "In reality, anxiety, lack of confidence of the US in its forces and their numerous attempts to demonize China are 'excessive,' rather than production capacities of China," the Ambassador stressed.

"The climate change has started exerting obvious influence on the economy and other spheres of countries of the world in recent years," the diplomat noted. "According to estimates of the International Energy Agency, the required number of automobiles on new energy sources in the world should be about 45 million by 2030 to implement the net zero goal, which is more than thrice above global sales in 2023," Zhang said. "At the same time, the transport electrification pace worldwide does not correspond to the stated one as of 2023, and there is a potential for improvement of the available fleet of the electric transport and its quantitative component as of 2023," he added.