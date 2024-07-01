Relations between Serbia, Russia maintained at exclusive level — deputy PM

BELGRADE, July 1. /TASS/. Cooperation between Serbia and Russia is based on friendship and is maintained at an exclusive level in all spheres, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko agreed during talks.

"Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, who is on an official visit to Belgrade. Deputy Prime Minister Vulin and Deputy Minister Grushko discussed relations between Serbia and Russia. Vulin and Grushko agreed that cooperation between the two countries, which is based on friendship and mutual respect, is at an exclusive level in all spheres and stressed the countries’ commitment to the further development of cooperation in the areas of politics, security, and economy," the Serbian government said.

It also said that Vulin "thanked Russia for its principled support for Serbia in its efforts to defend its national interests and territorial integrity" and discussed with Grushko issues of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Belgrade’s liberation during World War II and the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism.

Earlier in the day, Grushko held talks with Serbia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs Ivica Dacic.