Mongolia to close border crossing for Silk Road rally

ULAANBAATAR, July 2. /TASS/. A checkpoint in the Mongolian province of Bayan-Olgii bordering on Russia will be closed for individuals and tourists for six days, during which the vehicles of participants in the Silk Road international rally starting from Tomsk will be checked, the border service department of Mongolia said.

"The Tsagaannuur border crossing in the Bayan-Olgii Aimag will be closed for six days next week. Only vehicles of participants and organizers of the Silk Road 2024 international rally starting in Russia on July 5 will pass there since July 9," the border authority said.

The checkpoint will return to the normal schedule from July 15 and will be closed again for the passenger traffic on July 19, when rally participants will be returning to Russia. The rally will end on July 15 in Ulaanbaatar.

One hundred teams from more than twenty countries will take part in the event, the Mongolian Ministry of Environment Protection and Tourism told TASAS earlier.

The distance will be 5,243 km, including 2,992 km of high-speed segments in several environmental zones, including the Gobi Desert. The race comprises a marathon stage where athletes will have to repair and service the vehicles on their own, without the help of mechanics.