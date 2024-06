DONETSK, June 30. /TASS/. Two civilians were wounded in Gorlovka as a result of Ukraine’s shelling attacks, the city’s mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said.

"As a result of Ukraine’s armed aggression, a civilian was wounded in central Grlovka," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Prikhodko, one more civilian was wounded in a Golrvka suburb, which came under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops.