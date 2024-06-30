Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kazakhstan on July 2-4

ASTANA, June 30. /TASS/. The Chinese leader Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on July 2-4 at the invitation of the president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the press service of the Kazakh leader reported.

The Chinese president will also take part in the 24th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council, the report said.

Earlier, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said that the summit would take place on July 4 in Astana. Heads of states and governments of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, the UAE, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan are expected to participate. SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also take part in the summit.