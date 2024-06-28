Tanks playing major role in Russian army’s advance in south Donetsk area — top brass

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian troops are actively moving forward in the south Donetsk area and tanks are playing a major role in this advance, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Russian troops are now actively advancing in the south Donetsk direction almost along the entire frontline and modern tanks are playing an important role in that," the ministry said.

The crews of T-80BVM and T-90 Proryv tanks of Russia’s Battlegroup East are delivering direct fire, wiping out Ukrainian army strongholds at approaches to Ugledar in the south Donetsk direction. The tank crews are now striking enemy fortifications near the city, it said.

"We provide cover [for troops] by direct fire. We move forward, strike a stronghold, blanket a forest belt up and down by fire and move back calmly," the tank mechanic-driver with the call sign Perun said.

The T-80BVM tank was engineered to operate in a tense environment under heavy enemy fire. The T-80BVM produced a year ago has been upgraded based on the experience of the special military operation in Ukraine. The tank’s strong armor and protective plates enable it to operate within the area of the enemy’s direct visibility.

"If the tank sustains a hit but the objective has not been accomplished, the crew should try to fulfil it. That is, the crew should move from one position to another and accomplish the objective that has been assigned and only then move back," the tank commander with the call sign Sokol said.

In addition, tanks operate well in complete darkness and conduct most raids to the line of engagement precisely at night. "A night sight performs splendidly and when you move forward, everything can be seen well and you strike the target," the tank gunner with the call sign Petrukha said.