18 Israeli troops wounded in drone explosion in Golan Heights — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 30. /TASS/. One Israeli solder was badly wounded and 17 more soldiers received minor wounds as a result of the blast of an explosive-stuffed drone in the Golan Heights, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"As a result of an explosive UAV attack in the northern Golan Heights earlier today, an IDF soldier was severely injured and 17 soldiers were lightly injured," it said. "The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified."

The Al Jazeera television channel reported earlier, citing Israeli sources, that nine people were wounded.

The IDF did not specify where the drone had been launched from.