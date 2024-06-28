Burevestnik unit destroys $23.5 mln worth of Ukrainian weapons in two months

LUGANSK, June 28. /TASS/. FPV drone operators of the Burevestnik detachment (part of the Volunteer Corps within the battle group South) destroyed a total of two billion rubles ($23.5 mln) worth of various Ukrainian military equipment over a period of two months, while the cost weapons they used is estimated at three million rubles, the detachment’s deputy commander who introduced himself by his call sign Iskander has told TASS.

"A sufficiently large number of targets have been destroyed. Most of them were heavy equipment, weapons, dugouts, and deployment sites. We strictly monitor the economic effect of the defeated enemy forces and means in relation to our direct expenditures. Approximately the ratio is as follows: about two billion rubles in April-May, and about three million rubles of direct expenses, let's say, on our main attack weapons," Iskander said.

The Burevestnik unit was formed not so long ago. It joined active operations in March. The unit specializes in strikes on the enemy with attack drones and reconnaissance operations.

Earlier, it was reported that the one of the detachment’s crews hit Ukraine’s armored vehicle CV-90 of Swedish manufacture in the area of Artyomovsk. Its cost, according to Iskander, exceeds even the cost of a US Abrams tank - $10.9 million versus $8.5 million.