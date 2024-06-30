IDF confirms two more military deaths in northern Gaza

TEL AVIV, June 30. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that two soldiers were killed in fighting against the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF spokesperson’s office, Sergeant Yair Avitan, 20, of the 890th Battalion of the Paratroopers’ Brigade, and 21-year-old Yakir Tatelbaum, who served in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade, were killed in combat in the north of the Palestinian enclave.

Thus, the death toll among Israeli troops killed during the new round of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict totaled 670, according to the IDF.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed and about 240 people, including children, women and the elderly, were taken hostage. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, and then proceeded to carry out a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.