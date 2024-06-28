MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. A Ukrainian opposition lawmaker has appealed to the country’s Supreme Court demanding it bind the parliament to hold presidential election.

According to Alexander Dubinsky, a member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, or national parliament, numerous corruption scandals show that the "authorities are stagnating," and the absence of elections only worsen the situation. "The latest polls also reveal that people want changes. And in the government’s policy as well," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "We can and must do something about this. That is why I applied to the Supreme Court demanding that in conformity with the constitution and election laws, it bind the Verkhovna Rada call presidential election."

Vladimir Zelensky’s office term as Ukrainian president expired after May 20, triggering debates in the country about the legitimacy of the authorities amid the absence of parliamentary and presidential elections that cannot be organized in conditions of martial law.

Dubinsky has already raised the issue of the illegitimacy of Ukraine’s authorities. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s former ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadim Pristaiko, admitted that Kiev’s Western partners are also concerned over the Zelensky’s expired office term. Yaroslav Yeremin, a member of the Russian delegation to the 56th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, said that power in Ukraine is being usurped and held illegally.