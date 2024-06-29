Ukraine loses up to 270 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Ukraine lost up to 270 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup North hit the troops and equipment of the 42nd and 57th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 105th Territorial Defense Brigade near Neskuchnoye, Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. The enemy lost up to 270 troops," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian army also lost a tank, four motor vehicles, a US-made M109 Paladin 155 mm howitzer, a 2A65 Msta-B 152 mm howitzer and three D-30 122 mm howitzers.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated up to 100 Ukrainian troops and destroyed a field ammunition depot in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit the troops and equipment of the 65th Mechanized Brigade and the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as the 35th Marine Brigade, and the 15th National Guard Brigade, near Pyatkhatki, Rabotino and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region and Novotyaginka in the Kherson Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 100 troops, six motor vehicles, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, a D-20 152 mm howitzer and a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzer. A Ukrainian field ammunition depot was also destroyed," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian army lost up to 360 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Center in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the battlegroup liberated the settlement of Shumy in the Donetsk People’s Republic and improved its tactical positions, inflicting a defeat on the forces of the 41st Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 109th Territorial Defense Brigade in several settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"Six counterattacks by assault teams of the 47th Mechanized Brigade, the 142nd Infantry Brigade and the 68th Ranger Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled in the past day. The enemy lost up to 360 troops, two armored combat vehicles, a motor vehicle, a D-20 152 mm howitzer, two D-30 122 mm howitzers, a US-made M119 105 mm howitzer and an MT-12 Rapira 100 mm anti-tank gun," the statement said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts defeat on seven Ukrainian brigades

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions in the past day, inflicting a defeat on seven Ukrainian brigades, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions in the past day, inflicting a defeat on the forces of the 1st, 14th, 63rd and 116th mechanized and the 4th Tank Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 112th Territorial Defense Brigade and the 1st National Guard Brigade near Petropavlovka, Sinkovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, Chervonaya Dibrova and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

In addition, two counterattacks by Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade were repelled. "Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 500 troops, three motor vehicles, a US-made M198 155 mm howitzer, a 2S1 Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzer and a D-30 122 mm howitzer," the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that two Ukrainian ammunition depots and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 radar system had also been destroyed.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center has liberated the settlement of Shumy in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Center carried out successful operations, liberating the settlement of Shumy in the Donetsk People’s Republic and improving their tactical position. They also inflicted a defeat on the forces of the 41st Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 109th Territorial Defense Brigade near Kirovo, Leninskoye, Sokol, Novgorodskoye and Novosyolovka Pervaya in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

Russian forces down MiG-29 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force

Russian air defenses downed an MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses downed an MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, as well as 119 unmanned aerial vehicles, five US-made ATACMS missiles and ten US-made HIMARS rockets," the statement reads.

Russian forces destroy two launchers of Ukrainian S-300PS missile systems

The Russian Armed Forces destroyed two launchers of Ukraine’s S-300PS missile system in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery forces destroyed a division control center, an engagement radar, a low-altitude surveillance radar and two launchers of the S-300PS missile system. In addition, enemy troops and equipment were hit in 119 areas," the statement reads.

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup East have moved to more advantageous positions, making Ukraine lose up to 135 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup East moved to more advantageous positions and hit the troops and equipment of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade near Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kulturnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. In addition, two counterattacks by the enemy’s 72nd Motorized Infantry Brigade were repelled. The Ukrainian army lost up to 135 troops," the statement reads.

The enemy also lost five motor vehicles, a British-made FH-70 155 mm howitzer, a 2A65 Msta-B 152 mm howitzer, a 2S1 Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzer, a Grad 122 mm multiple rocket launcher and an MT-12 Rapira 100 mm anti-tank gun. Besides, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station was destroyed.

Ukraine lost up to 430 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup South in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup South improved their frontline positions and hit the troops and equipment of the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 72nd Mechanized Brigade and the 214th Special Battalion OPFOR of the Ukrainian armed forces near Zaliznyanskoye, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Kalinina and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. A counterattack by the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was repelled. The enemy lost over 430 troops, three armored vehicles and eight motor vehicles," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, two US-made M777 howitzers, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, three D-20 howitzers, a D-30 howitzer, a British-made L-119 howitzer, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 radar system and two electronic warfare systems were destroyed by counterbattery fire. Five Ukrainian field ammunition depots were also wiped out.