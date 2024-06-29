{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Biden admits to presidential debate malperformance

He promised that the Democrats would win the November election anyway
US President Joe Biden AP Photo/Evan Vucci
US President Joe Biden
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

NEW YORK, June 29. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden admitted that he did not perform great in Thursday night’s debate with his predecessor, Donald Trump.

"I didn’t have a great night but neither did Trump," the White House’s press service quoted the president as saying. However, he promised that the Democrats would win the November election anyway.

Atlanta hosted the first-ever televised election debate between a sitting president and a former president in US history. Biden and Trump were not allowed to have talking points on them.

CNN said some Democrats "hit the panic button" following Biden’s very bad performance in the debate. NBC TV channel quoted a party strategist as saying that "Democrats just committed collective suicide." Newsweek magazine said that Trump crushed Biden. US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged that Biden had a "slow start." New York Times opinion columnist Nicholas Kristoff said that Biden should pull out of the presidential race.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Former US leader Donald Trump has already garnered the necessary number of primary votes to clinch the Republican nomination. Incumbent US President Joe Biden, running for re-election, won Democratic primaries in New Jersey and Washington, DC, in some of the last contests earlier this month.

