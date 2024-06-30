National Rally leading first round of parliamentary elections in France

PARIS, June 30. /TASS/. The right-wing National Rally Party is leading in the first round of France’s early parliamentary elections, according to the preliminary data citied by the BFMTV television channel.

Thus, the National Rally is winning 33% of the vote, the left-wing New Popular Front is scoring 28.5%, and the presidential coalition Together For the Republic has 22%.

According to the Elable pollster, after the second round of voting, the National Rally may win from 260 to 310 seats in France’s lower house of parliament, the New Popular Front may count on from 115 to 145 seat, and Together For the Republic - from 90 to 120 seats.

So far, neither of the parties is wining an absolute majority of votes. The second round of voting will be held on June 7. Analysts don’t rule out that the presidential coalition and the New Popular Front may reach an agreement to hamper the National Rally.

On June 9, Macron announced his decision to dissolve the National Assembly, or lower house of France's parliament, and organize early parliamentary elections following the crushing defeat of the presidential Renaissance Party at the elections to the European Parliament, where it (14.6%) was routed by the opposition National Rally Party (31.4%). The last time the lower house was dissolved was in 1997 by President Jacques Chirac.