OECD raises its forecast for Russia's 2024 GDP growth to 2.6% from 1.8% — report

PARIS, May 2. /TASS/. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) expects Russia's GDP to increase by 2.6% in 2024, according to the organization's report published on its website.

The OECD adjusted its forecast for the current year compared to the February report, improving it from 1.8% to 2.6%.

The organization’s experts believe that in 2025 the Russian economy will grow by 1%.

The Russian economy in 2024 will grow faster than the economy of most Eurozone countries, in particular France, where the GDP growth will not exceed 0.7%, as well as Germany, where it will stop at 0.2%.

The report's authors predict that global GDP will increase by 3.2% in 2025.